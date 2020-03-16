COVID-19 suspect sent to Kathmandu

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, March 15

A person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 was sent to Kathmandu for treatment from Bhadrapur Municipality, Jhapa, today.

Jhapa Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Ranamagar said a chronic asthma patient had visited Nobel Medical College, Biratnagar, with fever. Upon suspicion that he may be infected with coronavirus, he was referred to Kathmandu for treatment.

“The man was taken to Grande Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment upon doctors’ recommendation,” a source said.

This news has people panicking in Bhadrapur Municipality. The patient’s father, however, said his son had pneumonia and was being treated at ICU of Grande Hospital. A high alert is in place at all border points of Jhapa after COVID-19 cases spiked in India.

Major border points Bhadrapur, Kakadbhitta, Kechana, Kumarkhod and Gaurigunj are porous and health desks set up at these border points have been conducting health check of people from both countries.

CDO Ranamagar said virus suspects would be stopped from entering the country and an ambulance was on standby to take suspected people to their destination. An isolation ward is to be set up at Mechi Hospital by tomorrow, said Ranamagar.

