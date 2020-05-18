Covid-19 tally soars to 357 with 47 cases reported in Banke alone

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, this afternoon, with 47 cases in Banke alone.

Among the 47 newly infected persons in Banke, 46 are males and one is a female. Their infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital, stated Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota.

In addition to the cases in Banke, one person each from Morang, Gulmi, Dhanusha, Rautahat, Dang and Dhading districts have been detected with the virus. All of them are males.

The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Biratnagar, Bhairahawa-based laboratory, and Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre.

All of the infected persons have been reported to be in the age group of 18 to 46 years. Dr Devkota informed that contact tracing of the newly infected has been initiated by the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health Services of the Ministry.

Earlier today, nine new cases of Covid-19 was confirmed, taking the total number of recorded cases to 304.

So far, two people have succumbed to the disease in Nepal. A 25-year-old man from Banke passed away on Sunday while the first case, that of a 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok, was reported on Saturday.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook