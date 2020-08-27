Covid-19 Update: 1,111 new cases, 569 recoveries, eight deaths reported today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection in Nepal.

As of today, 647,881 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,629 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 9,488 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 15,273 people are in isolation.

A record-high 1,111 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 35,529.

As many as 569 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 20,073.

Eight more Covid-19 patients, five females and three males, have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 183.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Dr Tara Nath Pokhrel, it was shared that while the country is going through the viral transmission, hospitals should not halt or ignore other non-Covid-19 health services, in order to prevent further public health crisis.

