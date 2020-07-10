COVID-19 Update: 118 new cases, 120 recoveries, no death recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 275,951 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,806 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 23,910 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,603 people are in isolation and receiving treatment.
118 new cases of the infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,649.
As many as 120 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 8,011.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death toll in the country owing to the disease stands at 35.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that due to continuous rainfall, many places and people have been gravely affected by landslides and floods. The ministry appealed to the public to remain safe from the natural calamities. Dr Gautam also alerted the public about snake bites and water-borne diseases, which surge during the season.
