COVID-19 Update: 139 new cases, 626 recoveries, three deaths recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 347,275 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,818 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 16,371 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 4,950 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

139 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 18,752.

As many as 626 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 13,754.

Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking Nepal’s death-toll to 48.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, appealed to Nepali nationals to abide by the prescribed precautionary measures to control further spread of the virus amid the pandemic being still very active.

