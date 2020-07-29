KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 358,344 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 6,037 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 14,471 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,203 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
210 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 19,273.
As many as 146 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 14,021.
Nepal’s death-toll from the disease stands at 49; no fatality was recorded today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam stated that with the lifting of lockdown, we have entered into a new normal, and as such it is necessary for us to adopt prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the infection.
