KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 133,377 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method tests and 210,721 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,089 PCR and 20,139 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 143,641 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 4,767 persons are in isolation.

One new person has been added to the red-zone based on the self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.

425 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 5,760. Of the newly infected, 375 are males and 75 females. In total, 5,324 males and 436 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the respiratory infection, as officially confirmed by the Ministry.

Sixty-one persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 974 which includes 877 males and 97 females.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, informed that the swab samples for Covid-19 testing will also be sent to private health laboratories henceforth, which have been permitted by the Ministry, the expenses of which will be covered by the government.

