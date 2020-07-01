COVID-19 Update: 482 new cases, one death recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 233,227 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 300,620 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,886 PCR tests and were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 48,362 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,360 people are in isolation.
482 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 14,046. Of the newly infected, 365 are males and 117 females. In total, 12,272 males and 1,774 females have contracted the disease.
With 1,462 recovery cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the national Covid-19 recovery tally has now reached 4,656.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. With this, the Covid-19 death-toll now stands at 30.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, stated that the infection has been traced in 2,061 children below 18 years of age in Nepal. He added that as the nation grapples with the pandemic, children in particular have been affected by the rise in cases. The ministry appeals to the parents to take necessary precautions for their safety against the contagion.
As of today, the country has witnessed 14,046 cases of the coronavirus infection while 4,656 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
