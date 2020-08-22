COVID-19 Update: 634 new cases, 136 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,519 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 11,658 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 12,621 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

634 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 31,117.

As many as 136 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 18,350.

Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed Ministry of Health and Population. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 146.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that persons who come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, called the primary contact, are being pressurised to take PCR test immediately.

The ministry has appealed to the public to refrain from doing so because for the PCR test report to come out accurate, a period of five to seven days is required after coming in contact with a patient. Otherwise, chances are high that the report might show a false negative.

