COVID-19 Update: 638 new cases, 171 recoveries, four deaths recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 462,698 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein as many as 10,462 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 11,058 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,201 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

638 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 23,948.

READ MORE: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 23,948 as 638 new infections surface Tuesday

As many as 171 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 16,664.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 83. Four fatalities were recorded today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public to adopt precautionary measures, including SMS which stands for Social Distancing, Masks, and Sanitizers, in the wake of rising cases of the highly contagious infection.

As of today, the country has witnessed 23,948 cases of the coronavirus infection while 16,664 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eighty-three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook