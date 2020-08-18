COVID-19 Updates: 1,016 new cases, 85 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13,461 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 13,926 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 10,563 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

1,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 28,257.

As many as 85 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,580.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 114 with the confirmation of seven fatalities today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that the ministry has published the directives for management of COVID-19 fatalities, meanwhile appealing the concerned authorities to abide by it.

