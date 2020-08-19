COVID-19 Updates: 681 new cases, 120 recoveries, six fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11,522 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 13,571 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 11,118 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
681 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 28,938.
READ ALSO: Nepal reports 681 additional Covid-19 cases today; nationwide-tally stands at 28,938
As many as 120 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,700.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 120 with the confirmation of six fatalities today.
READ MORE: Nepal logs six Covid-19 fatalities today; death-toll advances to 120
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that all hospital facilities in the country have been instructed to allocate 20 percent of available beds for the incoming COVID-19 patients.
As of today, the country has witnessed 28,938 cases of the coronavirus infection while 17,700 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 120 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
LISBON: Paris St Germain reached their first ever Champions League final with a convincing 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, finally delivering the reward of the biggest game in European football for their Qatari backers. Goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria put PSG 2-0 up at the Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 Police have arrested one person on charges of spreading communal hatred and burning the national flag in a music video. The music video released recently on You Tube has been widely criticised in social media. Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Kathmandu, confirmed that i Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 In a geological study carried out in 242 places of Sindhupalchowk district four years ago, the National Reconstruction Authority, in its report, had identified 71 areas as more vulnerable to natural disaster. The report was submitted to the government with a note that out Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6. Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will pr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Governm Read More...
Dhading, August 18 Many places at Rubivalley Rural Municipality in Dhading are at high risk of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Human settlements at Simpale, Dukdung, Sortung, Chalese, Kapurgaun, Hemdung and Newer, among other places of the rural municipality are at high risk of lands Read More...
Jhapa, August 18 A Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory set up with the initiative of the public in Kankai Municipality of Jhapa has yet to come into operation due to lack of permission from the provincial government. The PCR lab was set up in Samarpan Building of Kotihom in Surunga with a hug Read More...
Chitwan, August 18 The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests. Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s heal Read More...