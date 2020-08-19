COVID-19 Updates: 681 new cases, 120 recoveries, six fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11,522 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 13,571 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 11,118 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

681 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 28,938.

As many as 120 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,700.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 120 with the confirmation of six fatalities today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that all hospital facilities in the country have been instructed to allocate 20 percent of available beds for the incoming COVID-19 patients.

