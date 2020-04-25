COVID-19 victim travelled far and wide

Himalayan News Service

SUNSARI: The COVID-19 positive youth of Hatuwagadhi had flown to Kathmandu from Saudi Arabiya on a Himalayan Airlines flight on March 13, and then taken a bus to Sunsari.

Having arrived at Sunsari’s Jhumka with a friend from Nahada on March 14, he had then reached Chatara to meet his wife staying in a rented apartment there.

He is said to have spent eight days in Sunsari, visiting different places with his friends, and visiting his maternal uncle’s home with his family in Dharan, from where he had headed to his wife’s parents’ home in Udayapur’s Mainamaini on March 22.

Two days later, he had left for his home. He had managed to arrive in Dudhkoshi’s Chuhar, the border between Bhojpur and Udayapur, by seeking a free motorbike ride and again to Hasanpur’s Bartang in Hatuwagadhi-9 with others’ help.

“As the youth played volleyball with other youths and met many people in his village and the adjoining villages, we need to test everyone who came in contact with him,” said Hatuwagadhi Chair Prem Rai.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook