COVID cases spike in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 3
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Rautahat district of late.
SP Siddi Bikram Shah and Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality Chair Arun Kumar Sah tested positive for the virus today.
SP Shah is in self-isolation, said DSP Bharat Shrestha. Sah, who was active during Dashain, tested positive for the virus. His PCR test was conducted at Gaur Hospital.
Out of 189 people undergoing PCR test, 100 tested positive for the virus, said Gaur Hospital. With the lockdown being lifted, public vehicles have started plying and schools have reopened in the district.
Markets, shops and businesses have opened without maintaining safety protocols issued by the health ministry.
Doctors and health workers say crowds at the market places do not maintain social distance and people have become negligent leading to increase in COVID cases.
Thirteen people have succumbed to the virus so far in the district.
Rautahat CDO Indradev Yadav said a meeting of the District-level COVID Crisis Management Centre slated for tomorrow would devise a new strategy to check the COVID spread.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolence on the passing of Tengboche Rinpoche in Namche Bazaar recently at the age of 86. Issuing a press release yesterday, Dalai Lama offered prayers and expressed condolence to the Sangha Community and followers of Rinpoche. In the stateme Read More...
PITTSBURGH: In the closing hours of a campaign shadowed by a once-in-a-century pandemic, President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday delivering an incendiary but unsupported allegation that the election is rigged, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed to claim states once seen as Read More...
LONDON: A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hotels around Langtang valley have suspended services in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases around the area. The Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4 issued a statement on November 1 in this regard. The RM stated that the Hotel Operators Committee held a me Read More...
DHANGADHI: The police constable accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her was arrested in Kailali district on Monday night. A complaint was filed against Police Constable Sushil Singh stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614. Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Vall Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten months after the detection of the first confirmed case of coronavirus, Nepal's Covid death toll on Tuesday surpassed 1000. In January 13, the country had learnt of its first coronavirus positive case. As many as 20 new deaths were reported from across the country in the past 24 Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males. Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...