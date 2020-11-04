COVID cases spike in Rautahat

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 3

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Rautahat district of late.

SP Siddi Bikram Shah and Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality Chair Arun Kumar Sah tested positive for the virus today.

SP Shah is in self-isolation, said DSP Bharat Shrestha. Sah, who was active during Dashain, tested positive for the virus. His PCR test was conducted at Gaur Hospital.

Out of 189 people undergoing PCR test, 100 tested positive for the virus, said Gaur Hospital. With the lockdown being lifted, public vehicles have started plying and schools have reopened in the district.

Markets, shops and businesses have opened without maintaining safety protocols issued by the health ministry.

Doctors and health workers say crowds at the market places do not maintain social distance and people have become negligent leading to increase in COVID cases.

Thirteen people have succumbed to the virus so far in the district.

Rautahat CDO Indradev Yadav said a meeting of the District-level COVID Crisis Management Centre slated for tomorrow would devise a new strategy to check the COVID spread.

