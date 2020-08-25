COVID-19 positive woman gives birth in BPKHIS

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday.

The baby was delivered at the hospital’s Covid-19 special unit.

According to the hospital’s spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota, both the mother and baby are in normal condition.

A team of health workers led by Dr Surya Prasad Rimal had carried out the procedure.

