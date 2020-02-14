CPN bureau member held

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, February 13

Police arrested a province-level leader of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal from Saptari last night.

The group’s Province 2 bureau member Indal Prasad Sah, a resident of Saraswotipur in Dhanushadham Municipality-6, was arrested when he was collecting donations from a local resident of Shreepur in Surunga Municipality-6.

Saptari District Police Office DSP Tilak Bharati confirmed the arrest.

“Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him when he was engaged in extorting from people,” the DSP informed, adding that the 34-year-old had masterminded a bomb blast that took three lives in Mahendranagar of Dhanusha a few months ago.

Police said Sah, who had been on the run ever since the incident, is learnt to have been running an extortion racket targeting people’s representatives and locals of late.

“He has now been sent to DPO Dhanusha after the Dhanusha office corresponded with us seeking himin connection with an old murder, attempt to murder, organised crime and arms and ammunition case against him,” said DSP Bharati.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook