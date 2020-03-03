CPN trade union chairperson jailed

Himalayan News Service

DHADING: Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal-aligned Trade Union Federation Dhading district Chairperson Trichandra Devkota aka Ichhuk has been sent to prison.

Devkota, 35, of Chhangetar in Galchhi Rural Municipality, Dhading, who had been on the run following the court’s permission to investigate his role in explosives and organised crime case by keeping him in custody, was arrested on February 28.

He was sent to prison on Sunday in line with the court’s order. He stands accused of terrorising locals by planting an explosive device on the Kalupande Highway near Muktinath temple in Siddhalek Rural Municipality, Dhading last year. Similarly, he is also said to have been involved in setting an Ncell tower on fire in Thakre Rural Municipality last year. Besides, there are other charges against him.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

