Crisis management centre to be set up

Hetauda, April 17 Bagmati

Province Coronavirus Crisis Management Committee has decided to establish Province COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre led by its chief minister.

The centre led by committee Chair Dormani Poudel comprises province ministers, Principal Secretary Toyam Ray, Hetauda sub-metropolis Mayor Hari Bahadur Mahat, among others. Secretary of the Office of Chief Minister and Council Of Ministers will be the centre’s member secretary.

The Province Ministry of Social Development has decided to collect details of medicine and medical equipment required for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 and devise work plan. The committee meeting chaired by CM Poudel has assigned the authority to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law to prepare the record of COVID-19 victims.

The meeting has directed the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Forest to record data of food, its availability and the number of people who cannot manage food on their own. The meeting has directed district disaster committees to find out availability of food and its capacity to feed maximum number of people.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Planning will prepare a plan for the future resource management and to establish COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre. Member secretary at the centre will work to make public information related to COVID-19.

