Crusher industries told to abide by new rules

Kavre, August 18
The crusher industries in Kavre, which were being run illegally for years, were monitored thrice this year.
During that time, a district-level monitoring team had asked the crusher industries to collect legal documents in three days and meet the new standards.
District Coordination Committee decided to conduct monitoring to see if the industries met the standards within the given deadline for their relocation.
Report preparation work by the monitoring committee and consultation with stakeholders has been halted for a year now.
The committee had monitored sand, boulders and other mining industries in February last time.
Chief of District Coordination Committee Uddhab KC said mining industries would be monitored only after the completion of the deadline given for their transfer and other processes after endorsement of the new standard. “All crusher industries should opt for the new standards. The concerned local level can write to the line agencies for annulment of their registration if they don’t abide by the new provisions,” he added.
He said there were a total of 31 crusher industries and some three dozen boulder mining industries in the district.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
