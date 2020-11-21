Crusher industry operating illegally in Bajura

BAJURA: A crusher industry has been found operating unlawfully at a river in Badimalika Municipality-8 of Bajura district.
The industry can only come into operation after getting a permit and carrying out an environmental test. However, the crusher at Bahuli River has been operating without completion of the required procedure.
It has been reported that Dhulikhel JV, the construction company which won the contract to tarmac nine kilometres of Martadi-Kolti road, has been operating the crusher industry on the riverbank.
Locals have accused that Badimalika Municipality and District Coordination Committee have ignored the on-goings despite the fact that it has been in operation for about a year near Martadi, the district headquarters. However, Bajura’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Gaihre said, the crusher industry has to go through the formality and that it has to maintain a distance of at least 500 metres from the nearest river and bridge.
Badimalika-8 ward chair Prakash Rawal said he was unaware as to whether or not the crusher industry at Bahuli River had completed the required procedure.
Municipality Mayor Padam Badu also stated, he had heard that the municipality did receive a letter from the planning office about the crusher industry, but, he was not sure.
Meanwhile, locals have been living under the risk of soil erosion due to mining of river and illegal operation of the crusher industry.
Dhulikhel Galva Sevan Sector JV company’s representative Dipendra Shahi also admitted that the crusher industry is yet to be registered with the municipality. He assured that it would go through the legal procedure.
