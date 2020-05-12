Curfew imposed in Bara and Parsa districts amid lockdown

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bara and Parsa districts, a meeting of Crisis Management Centre held today has decided to impose curfew in both the districts effective from tonight to midnight of May 18.

In a statement, the District Administration Office of Bara said, the decision was made as per Article 6 (3) of the Local Administration Act, 1971, and Infectious Disease Act, 1964, to take further effective measures to control the disease in the area.

Other vehicles except those belonging to essential and emergency services will not be allowed to operate during the lockdown. All the passes issued to vehicles including e-pass will be cancelled from tomorrow.

All the border points will be sealed and no one would be allowed to go out of their houses except in emergency cases.

So far, Nepal has reported 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook