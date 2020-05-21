Cyclone Amphan to cause mild weather changes in eastern Nepal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 20

Nepal’s meteorologists have said that Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to create much havoc in India and Bangladesh, might bring moderate changes in weather in the eastern part of the country for the next two days.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division issued an update forecasting the effects of Cyclone Amphan in Nepal. According to MFD, there may be light to moderate rain, thundershower and light to moderate storm in a few places of provinces 1 and 2 in the country. The cyclone can cause light rain and wind in Bagmati Province too.

People have been requested to stay alert for Cyclone Amphan as they are already struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. The cyclone had made landfall in West Bengal at local time 2:25pm and has been moving towards the northern-eastern side at a speed above 200 kilometres per hour according to Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Nepal.

Bhim Kumar Aryal, meteorologist at MFD, said that although Cyclone Amphan might not create as much havoc as in the neighbouring countries, there might be chances of heavy rain, if the cyclone gets mixed with the local cloud system. “The cyclone is expected to travel from the upper atmosphere of Nepal, but if the tail of the cyclone changes its path and gets mixed with the local cloud then there is chance of heavy rainfall with thunderstorm,” Aryal said.

The cyclone effect is likely to subside from Friday evening, according to Aryal.

