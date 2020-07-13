Dahal pledges to keep party unity intact

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











CHITWAN, JULY 12

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today pledged to keep the party unity intact.





Addressing a programme organised at Chitwan Party Office, Dahal said, “We will not let the party split. Party unity will be kept intact at any cost”, he tried to assure the party rank and file. He asked party cadres and leaders not to go away from the party. He asked all to shout slogans in favour of party unity not division.

Reminding that a conspiracy had been hatched to stop the unification of then CNP-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre, Dahal revealed that he was offered the prime minister’s post to halt the unification of the two largest communist parties. “I was offered the post of prime minister for five years to derail party unification,”

Dahal disclosed.

Citing an example of the Chinese Communist Party, Dahal said that despite being massive in its size the Chinese Communist had not split . “If the party is run in line with the party statute and ideology, it will not disintegrate,” Dahal added. Dahal urged the party rank and file to be vigilant against forces actively involved in provoking the party’s leaders and cadres against the spirit of unification.

Dahal argued that Nepal’s political and administrative map was revised incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani with national consensus. “No one is anti-national. All of us are nationalists as all of us have worked to make it happen,” Dahal stated.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook