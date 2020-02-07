Dahal says he will ensure development

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Siraha, February 6

Co-chairperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said responsibility to unite the country rested on his shoulders.

“I’ve got the responsibility to weave mountains, hills and Tarai regions into single string and also lead the struggle for development and prosperity of the country,” said Dahal inaugurating the second Flag Fair Festival-2020, in Siraha’s Sakhuwanankarkatti Rural Municipality today. Referring to the dissenting Madhes-based parties, Dahal reiterated his commitment to ensuring the rights and identity of the Madhes.

“People’s rights will be ensured, even by amending the constitution, if required,” said Dahal, who identified development as the first priority in the Madhes.

“We are aware of the fact that the concerns of the Madhesi people cannot be addressed by putting development agenda on the back burner. We are pretty aware of this reality and this is something that only the present government and our party can do,” he said.

“As for the development of the Madhes, work on a number of projects, including Nijgadh International Airport, the East-West Railway, fast track, medical college, university, factories and irrigation-related infrastructure have started,” he said.

Dahal likened Siraha to his home district and went on to describe how special he felt when he arrived here.

“Siraha to me is like parental home as it is to daughters in our Nepali culture,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook