Daily spike hits 500 for the first time, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7,000 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has registered 586 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,177.
Of the newly infected, 546 are males and 40 females. In total, 6,638 males and 539 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 73 districts in the country.
The total cases of recovery have reached 1,167. Of the recovered persons, 1,055 are males while 112 females. In the last 24 hours, nine persons — all males — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery.
Meanwhile, one COVID-19 related death was confirmed today by the Ministry, taking the total death-toll of the disease to 20.
On Tuesday, 380 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 6,591.
