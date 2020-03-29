Daily wage earners in Tanahun face starvation

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, March 28

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic has caused daily wage earners and impoverished people to starve in Tanahun.

Daily wage earners such as people eking out a living by crushing stones and construction workers are forced to live on empty stomachs as they have to stay indoors.

Contractors of various projects and houses have halted construction works following shortage of construction materials.

A construction entrepreneur, Ram Bahadur Sunar, said 15 families engaged in daily wage jobs were compelled to go hungry due to to lack of work. “Their source of income has come to a grinding halt after construction of houses stopped,” said Sunar.

Hom Bahadur BK of Myagde Rural Municipality bemoaned that his family was staying hungry. “We have run out of food items at home. All of us are compelled to stay hungry,” BK added. Likewise, Sudip Pariyar said his family had run out of food stuff such as rice, lintel and vegetables.

Another lockdown-hit Ganga Kamar Jogi said he was having a hard time feeding his seven-member family.

Contractor Sunar said the five-member family of Som Bahadur Pariyar and four-member family of Som Bahadur Thapa and Damodar Thapa each, who used to work at his construction site, were facing a tough time. Raj Kumar Pariyar of the same ward said the lockdown had robbed him and his family of food.

Byash Municipality-3 Chair Prem Kumar Shrestha said his office would collect data of daily wage earners and provide relief to them.

