Dalit rights activists stage protest against caste-based violence in Rukum-west

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Dalit rights activists staged a protest in Pokhara, on Tuesday, demanding justice against the caste-based violence in Chaurjahari, Rukum-west.

Peaceful protests have been observed by members of different Dalit organisations working to empower individuals of various ethnic groups through a rally that began at Srijana Chowk and ended up as a strike (dharna) outside Kaski District Administration Office in Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The group has demanded stringent action against those guilty in the mass killing incident triggered by caste-based discrimination witnessed in Rukum-west.

