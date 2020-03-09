Dalit youth accuses in-laws of abducting his wife in Siraha

Himalayan News Service

Siraha, March 8

A Dalit youth of Siraha’s Lahan, who got married with an ‘upper caste’ girl here about a few months ago, has accused his in-laws of kidnapping his wife.

Talking to journalists here today, Mukesh Bishwokarma, 23, of Lahan-22, Barchhawa, said, “A group led by my wife’s father Bishnudev Yadav and uncle Umesh Yadav took her away from my home on the night of March 1,” adding, “We were sleeping inside our house when they stormed in and took her away calling me a low caste person. When I tried to stop them, they threatened to take my life,” he recounted. He said he had filed a complaint with district administration office seeking help to bring his wife back. “I and Madhu Kumari Yadav, 21, of Laxmipurpatari had tied the knot at Lahan-based Ram temple in November last year,” said Bishwokarma.

“We studied at the same school and were in love for five years. Her family was well informed of our affair, but didn’t say anything back then. It was only after we got married that they started acting as if all hell broke loose and started making trouble,” lamented the youth.

Mukesh also complained of insecurity he felt from his wife’s family. “Ever since I filed a complaint to the DAO seeking help to bring my wife back, they have been threatening me. Yesterday two

persons came to my jewellery shop at Sitapur bazaar and threatened to harm me. It’s been really difficult to stay in the village,” he said.

Siraha District Police Office information officer DSP Binod Ghimire said Area Police Office, Laxmipur Patari has been directed to find Bishwokarma’s wife.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

