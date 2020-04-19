Locals question jumbo team set-out to monitor Covid-19 activities in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: A jumbo team led by Tanahun’s Chief District Officer(CDO) has set out on monitoring district-wide progress of tasks related to covid-19 crisis management, albeit violating lockdown orders in doing so.

A monitoring team led by CDO Badrinath Adhikari is currently moving around the district to take stock of various activities such as relief distribution provided by local bodies, RDT kits, isolation and quarantine facilities, struggles of Medics, among others in areas including Magde, Shuklagandaki, Bhimad, Rushing, Ghiring, respectively.

However, the jumbo team flouts lockdown regulations, in that as per current rules, people cannot gather in huge numbers (exceeding 25 people) at one place to avoid possible transmission and spread of covid-19. As such, those who are supposed to implement laws and regulations are now being hailed as law-breakers.

Locals think its appropriate for a jumbo team to attempt to collect Covid-19 data and other related information as it can easily be accessed via video conference, phone calls or internet facilities, while maintaining physical distancing.

However, when contacted, CDO Adhikari stated that only a team of security personnel, health workers and mediapersons were involved in the team. “But yes, we are definitely inquiring about the progress made by the local levels in the district”, said CDO Adhikari.

Similarly, Chief Superintendent of Police of Tanahun District Police Office Binod Silwal claimed that only the concerned people had gone for on-site monitoring to seek information about the security and health conditions within the district, “It is not appropriate to call it a jumbo team,” added SP Silwal.

