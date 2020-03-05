DAO urges not to hold conferences, parties

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, March 4

District Administration Office, Tanahun today urged people not to organise any assembly, conference or party in the district as the fear of coronavirus had gripped people in the country.

The DAO has also requested district residents not to play holi with cold water, organise assembly, meetings or parties. The health ministry has also been requesting people of the country not to organise assemblies and festivals where people gather in huge numbers.

Following the health ministry’s directive, Tanahun DAO has also requested its residents the same. Keeping the risk of Coronavirus in mind, the administration has urged people to be alert about their health, not to approach people’s gatherings and to pay attention to personal hygiene, among others.

Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit said the high alert was a measure to prevent coronavirus in the district. He said that health organisations and hospitals had been directed to be prepared.

CDO Pandit said people had been requested to go to hospitals immediately for treatment if symptoms related to coronavirus were seen.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook