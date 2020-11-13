DAOs ban gatherings during Tihar

DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 12
District Administration Offices in Kailali and Kanchanpur have forbidden gatherings during Tihar festival as coronavirus infection has increased in the districts.
The administration offices have requested people to keep the possible spread of the virus in mind while celebrating the festival. The offices have urged locals to stay safe while celebrating the festival. The DAOs have also banned Deusi-Bhailo revelries and other Tihar-related programmes.
Kailali District Administration Office Information Officer Shiva Raj Joshi urged the locals to celebrate the Tihar festival in the same manner as when they celebrated Gaura and Dashain festivals by adopting safety measures. He said that Deusi and Bhailo celebrations were banned in the district as directed by the CDO.
The directions issued for Dashain have been given continuity in Tihar festival as well in Kanchanpur. The district administration has urged locals not to organise Deusi-Bhailo revelries, meet relatives or organise gatherings, among other events. Chief District Officer Ram Kumar Mahato said the orders issued for Dashain would remain the same for Tihar also.
According to the administration, people’s movement has increased during Tihar and people arriving from the Nepal-India border has also increased. The administration added that the unwanted entry of people into Nepal and gatherings had increased the infection rate.
A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
