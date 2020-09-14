Death toll in Sindhupalchok landslide reaches 13

CHAUTARA: The death toll in the Sindhupalchowk landslide has reached 13.

The landslide had occured at Bhimkharka and Nagpuche of Bahrabise Municipality-7 on Saturday night.

The death toll reached 13 after the bodies of two more persons missing in the landslide were found this morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Prakash Sapkota.

He shared that the bodies of 22-year-old Kumar BK and 21-year-old Soniya BK were found today while 18 more people are still missing in the landslide.

Teams of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been carrying out search at Newar tole, Lama tole and BK tole for the missing, said Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Bahrabise, Nabaraj Neupane.

Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal said that the District Disaster Management Committee has already provided tents, blankets, utensils to landslide victim families while Bahrabise municipality would make arrangements of food supplies.

Meanwhile, 58 families have been shifted to safer places on Sunday. The landslide has completely damaged 22 houses while 31 had gone missing in the incident.