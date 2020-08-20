CHAUTARA: The number of people killed after being buried by a landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchowk district last Friday has reached 29.

Bodies of four people among those who went missing in the disaster have been found today.

According to Police Inspector Hari Bhattarai, at the area Police Office Jalbire, bodies of18-year-old Lalita Dong, 42-year-old Bibirani Dong, five-year-old Sanu Kanchha Dong and 44-year-old Hira Bahadur Dong were recovered from under the debris today.

A joint team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force is continuing the search and rescue operation for 10 persons who are still missing.

Thirty-nine people had gone missing when the landslide swept away as many as 37 houses last Friday.

(With inputs from Rastriya Samachar Samiti)