CHAUTARA: The number of people killed after being buried by a landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchowk district last Friday has reached 29.
Bodies of four people among those who went missing in the disaster have been found today.
According to Police Inspector Hari Bhattarai, at the area Police Office Jalbire, bodies of18-year-old Lalita Dong, 42-year-old Bibirani Dong, five-year-old Sanu Kanchha Dong and 44-year-old Hira Bahadur Dong were recovered from under the debris today.
A joint team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force is continuing the search and rescue operation for 10 persons who are still missing.
Thirty-nine people had gone missing when the landslide swept away as many as 37 houses last Friday.
(With inputs from Rastriya Samachar Samiti)
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 681 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,938. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,522 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 159 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Wednesday. Two males, one each from Kathmandu and Bardiya, have lost their lives to Covid-19. Similarly, four females -- one each fr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire cremated with state honours; family members pay their final tributes, at Pashupati Aryaghat, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. READ MORE: Final tribute to Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 134 were detected in Kathmandu alone — the district with the highest number of total as well as active cases till date in Nepal. Among the newly infected in Kathmandu, 89 are ma Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons diagnosed with coronavirus infection have died from the disease in Birgunj, Parsa, confirmed the District Administration Office. The deceased have been identified as an 84-year-old elderly male, and another man, aged 57, permanent residents of Birgunj Metropolitan City-4 Read More...