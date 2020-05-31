Deceased Bajura toddler tests positive for COVID-19, mother infected too

BAJURA: The two-year-old child that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi.
The Sudurpashchim Health Directorate has confirmed that the child’s death is associated with COVID-19.
The toddler’s 23-year-old mother too has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She is currently receiving treatment at the isolation ward of the District Health Hospital where the little girl breathed her last. The father of the child, however, has tested negative. All three of them had been brought to the isolation ward from the district’s quarantine centre after the child’s health started to deteriorate.
She had been suffering from fever, diahorrea and respiratory complications.
The family had reached their home district from India eight days ago.
