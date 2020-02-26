Deepak Manange told to present himself at district administration office

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, February 25

Kaski District Administration Office has fixed March 23 for Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung, aka Deepak Manange, to present himself at the office.

As per the administration’s earlier diktat, Gurung presented himself at the administration today. “He has been thus told to be present at the administration in connection with the mistreatment meted out to All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chair Milan Gurung,” said DAO Kaski Assistant Chief District Officer Shreenath Poudel.

PA member Gurung had assaulted ANFA Kaski chief, accusing him of poor arrangements for the accommodation of sportspersons participating in the Chief Minister Football Tournament. Following the incident the victim had filed an FIR at the District Police Office, citing the mistreatment meted out to him.

Having been arrested on January 23 on the basis of the FIR filed the previous day, the PA member had been freed on normal date after posting 6,000 rupees bail.

