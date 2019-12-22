Defence University to be established in Perungdanda, Kavre

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Government has decided to establish Defense University at Perungedanda of Banepa Municipality in Kavrepalanchok district.

The recent meeting of the Council of Ministers has given permission to establish the university at the location.

The proposed university is expected to produce skilled manpower in national security, defence and strategic policy sectors.

Rs 200 million was allocated for the purpose in the current fiscal year.

According to the spokesperson of the Nepal Army Bigyan Dev Pandey, the concept paper was being prepared for the purpose.

An expected budget to set up the university is over three billion rupees.

