Delivery service yet to start in Kolti

Bajura, July 23
Nearly two months after a doctor was appointed for the purpose, emergency parturition service has yet to start at Kolti Primary Health Centre in Bajura.
With the aim of starting emergency parturition service, Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality had managed Dr Ashok Khanal in the month of May. “As we didn’t have the necessary equipment, we could not start emergency parturition service even after hiring the doctor,” said Kolti Primary Health Centre Chief Dr Rajuraj Jaishi.
The budget allocated by the government for starting parturition service at the centre had frozen in fiscal 2019-20. Only Rs 1 million out of the Rs 3 million budget allocated for the purpose was spent in the last fiscal; the remaining amount simply froze.
Though the District Health Office said some equipment worth Rs 2 million was procured and managed in the last fiscal, the municipality, however, said the service could not be operated due to lack of necessary infrastructure.
The government had planned to bring into operation emergency parturition service at the primary health centre, targeting four north-eastern local levels of the district and two local levels of Mugu and Humla.
Local Gorakh Sarki said people like him in the northern parts were at the receiving end of the delay.
“If the proposed service had come into operation, we wouldn’t have to take critical cases of pregnant women to distant places for delivery,” Sarki said.
Last fiscal, the government had rescued six pregnant women in serious condition from the district in choppers.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd under its umbrella campaign ‘Plus’ has launched an attractive new starter pack ‘Naya Sajilo SIM’, allowing new subscribers to enjoy bonus data in first recharge as well as in every spending of Rs 100. New customers can subscribe this SIM at just Rs 99 including taxes Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has directed Department of Tourism (DoT), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the provincial governments to prepare mechanisms for the resumption of tourism activities in the country. After the Cabinet meeting held on Monday Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Four repatriation and 16 domestic flights were conducted today. Via four flights, a total of 570 Nepalis returned home today. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted one repatriation flight and Himalaya Airlines conducted t Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 22 Fourteen persons, including 10, who had been contact with a deceased entrepreneur who had died due to the novel coronavirus infection on July 16 tested positive for COVID-19 today in Rajbiraj, Saptari. Swab samples of 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR tests co Read More...
SURKHET, JULY 22 Leader of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress in Karnali Provincial Assembly, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, has conquered the coronavirus infection. Shahi had tested positive for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at Surkhet Province Hospital on July 13 before leaving for Read More...
BHOJPUR, JULY 22 Gothe Singh Homestay has come into operation in Temke Mayum Rural Municipality, Bhojpur. The homestay has become one of the centres of attraction for domestic and international tourists. The number of tourists has increased after Nepal Government listed it as one of the touris Read More...
DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited. The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rai Read More...
BEIJING: A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could be ready for public use by the end of this year, state media reported on Wednesday, ahead of a previous expectation it may become available in 2021. Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen told Read More...