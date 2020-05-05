Demand for tests continue to rise in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: There is a continuous increase in demand for coronavirus tests even though there is no shortage of COVID-19 test kits in Bhojpur.

After a youth from the district’s Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality-6 was found infected with coronavirus, people are demanding for more tests to be carried out in the area.

According to Surendra Budhathoki, Information Officer at the Health Office, Bhojpur, 289 people have undergone Rapid Diagnostic Test(RDT) in Bhojpur so far and as many as 17 have undergone Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. Also, swab samples of eight persons have been collected and sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan.

A total of twenty-five persons from Hatuwagadhi, two from Shadananda Municipality and three from Bhojpur, who came in contact with the infected, have been all tested.

Meanwhile, an organization called One Heart Worldwide has donated various medical essentials including sanitizers, masks, gloves, thermometers, among other medical necessities worth a million rupees to health institutions in Bhojpur district on Monday, informed the health office.

