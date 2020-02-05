Demonstration over post-mortem report

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, February 4

Locals in Dhangadi staged a demonstration today against what they called a ‘false’ post-mortem report of a woman who was found dead in Attariya, Kailali, three days ago.

They rallied outside Seti Zonal Hospital from Chauraha of Dhangadi, chanting slogans seeking action against the ‘murderer’ and end to violence against women.

A resident of Godawari Municipality-2, Urmila Bista, 23, was found dead at her home on November 4.

The agitating locals have accused police of being reluctant to bring out the truth.

“What the police are doing is trying to save the guilty by making public a phony post-mortem report. As it was clearly a murder, we will have to resort to stern protest if action is not taken against the guilty immediately,” said the locals.

Regarding the incident, Inter-party Women Network Sudurpaschim has put out a statement saying that the incident has drawn its serious attention.

The statement signed by the network’s province secretary Saraswoti Basnet has sought fair investigation into the mysterious death.

