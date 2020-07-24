Deputy mayor threatens to resign

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Gaighat, July 23

Udayapur’s Belaka Municipality Deputy Mayor Raj Kumari Chaudhary has announced she will resign from her post.

Chaudhary made the announcement through a Facebook post yesterday citing a dispute over removing an employee involved in irregularities.

“Each time the municipality purchases something, he seems to be benefiting. I raised the issue again and again in the municipality executive meeting but no avail, and now I’m thinking about resigning,” she said. “I have already announced my intention to resign. I’m consulting my friends; I will put in papers by tomorrow,” she added.

“Santosh Poudel, who works as an assistant computer operator is involved in irregularities.

When I raised the issue and called for action against him, nobody seemed interested, which is why I felt morally obliged to resign,” she explained.

“I don’t know why Mayor Durga Thapa had to appoint someone who was not accepted by Triyuga Municipality as an employee on contract.

Now the mayor is trying to save him,” said the deputy mayor.

