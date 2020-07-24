Deputy mayor threatens to resign

Gaighat, July 23
Udayapur’s Belaka Municipality Deputy Mayor Raj Kumari Chaudhary has announced she will resign from her post.
Chaudhary made the announcement through a Facebook post yesterday citing a dispute over removing an employee involved in irregularities.
“Each time the municipality purchases something, he seems to be benefiting. I raised the issue again and again in the municipality executive meeting but no avail, and now I’m thinking about resigning,” she said. “I have already announced my intention to resign. I’m consulting my friends; I will put in papers by tomorrow,” she added.
“Santosh Poudel, who works as an assistant computer operator is involved in irregularities.
When I raised the issue and called for action against him, nobody seemed interested, which is why I felt morally obliged to resign,” she explained.
“I don’t know why Mayor Durga Thapa had to appoint someone who was not accepted by Triyuga Municipality as an employee on contract.
Now the mayor is trying to save him,” said the deputy mayor.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited. The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rai Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy who got bitten by a snake in Katari Municipality-5 of Udayapur district died in course of treatment in Siraha. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Khatri (18) of Sishaghari in Katari-5. Khatri was bitten by a snake while he was picking shoots of pumpkin, accor Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government. The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuitio Read More...
NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar. The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A murder convict, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force, has been released from prison today before completion of his full sentence. Former DIG Ranjan Prasad Koirala was sentenced to 20 years in prison, along with confiscation of his property, by Kathmandu Dis Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after a year, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinda Puri, Information Officer at Udayapur District Police Office, said Baburam Pradhan, 21, a resident of Mothiyai in Triyuga Municipality-2 has been arrested. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,241. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,481 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. A total of 331, Read More...