Detainee escapes

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ: A hand-cuffed detainee escaped from Kachan Police Post at Saptari’s Bodebarsain Municipality on Saturday night. Mahesh Yadav, 30, fled from police custody at 10:00pm.

A dispute had broken out between Yadav and his wife after Yadav returned home under the influence at night.

In a fit of rage, Yadav had tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room. After neighbours reported to the police about the attempted suicide, a police team deployed from Kanchan Police Post had reached the incident site and taken Yadav under control. Yadav tricked the police saying that he wanted to go to toilet and fled taking advantage of the darkness.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and initiated a manhunt to nab Yadav, said Inspector Yamlal Banjade.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

