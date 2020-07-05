Detection of 293 cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 15,784 on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 293 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,784 on Sunday.

Likewise, 132 recoveries were reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6547.

On Saturday, 232 new cases were recorded taking the nationwide tally to 15,491.

