Deuba says he adheres to culture of consensus

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRATNAGAR: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said he is seeking to run the party on the basis of consensus.

Talking to mediapersons briefly at Biratnagar Airport today, he claimed that he had not breached the party statute which would eventually make the party stronger and strengthened. He demanded the post of Speaker be given to the NC as it is the main opposition party in parliament. He was of the view that the government should go with the much-talked MCC (Millennium Challenge Corporation).

The NC president went on to say that the party was moving ahead seeking consensus in its every activity and the Nepal Student Union (NSU) — the party’s student wing — which has been without leadership for long would get it soon.

In response to a query, the NC President assured the culture of unity and cooperation existed in the party.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook