Devtal RM sealed after 46 found infected with coronavirus in Bara

BARA: Devtal Rural Municipality in Bara district has been sealed after 40 persons were found infected with novel coronavirus in the rural municipality. Mayor, deputy mayor, health professionals, one of the ward chairs, and an executive member of the rural municipality are among those infected.
Three others from Subarna Rural Municipality and another three from Kalaiya Sub-metropolis have also been reported to be infected by the virus.
Tests conducted at the laboratory of Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, on Sunday, found 46 cases of the novel coronavirus infection. Among the infected, 11 are females while 35 are males. Devtal Rural Municipality office, on Tuesday, had collected swab specimens of 74 persons for COVID-19 test.
Bara district’s COVID-19 focal person Shankar Prasad Gupta stated that coronavirus has spread in the community. He expressed the view that there is a risk of further transmission with frontline workers being infected with the disease.
It has been arranged to admit all the infected persons in the isolation ward in Kalaiya.
According to Bara’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Rudra Prasad Pandit, Devtal Rural Municipality has been sealed until further notice with movement prohibited within the rural municipality and adjoining areas. Various activities — religious, cultural, and social — have been banned in the affected areas.
Likewise, all kinds of vehicular movement will be halted except those belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, communication, drinking water, food, dairy, among others, the CDO informed.
