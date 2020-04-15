Dhading youth who tested positive on RDT admitted for treatment

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Youth who tested positive for antibodies on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for COVID-19 has been admitted to Corona Special Clinic operating under Dhading Hospital.

The 27 year-old-youth tested positive through RDT method that was carried out on 35 foreign returnees who were under quarantine at Maidi Health Post in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality of the district.

According to his kin, he rode to the district hospital on his motorcycle and got himself admitted last night after being unable to find an ambulance to carry him there.

After returning from South Korea on March 3, he had remained in home-quarantine.

According to health workers, his health condition is normal. Chief of Dhading Health Office, Dr Bhuwan Poudel, said that the patient’s throat swab is being sent to National Public Health Laboratory, Teku, for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

COVID-19 cannot be confirmed until the report of the laboratory test comes back.

Dr Poudel stated that it is now essential to trace the people who have come into close contact with the patient and to test them through RDT. However, he said, they do not have sufficient kits at present and that around 700 kits would be required to carry out the tests throughout the district.

