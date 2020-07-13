DHANGADHI: Kailali’s Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City has started offering concessions to people who have demolished their roadside buildings providing space for the widening of the road.
The sub-metropolis has offered a cent per cent discount on services like drawing new maps and registration of the house block. Further, it has been offering to paint the demolished part of the building free of cost and has also waived house and land tax for a year. Moreover, the house owners helping in the road widening projects are given a ‘Letter of Appreciation’.
According to Sub-metropolis Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada, the concession has been made available to local Dammara Bhatta as he provided his support in road widening project by demolishing his building located by the main road in Dhangadhi. Mayor Wada claimed that many house owners are now prepared to pull down their buildings themselves.
According to engineer Dijraj Bhatta, Dhangadhi sub-metropolis’ decision to offer concession and waiver of tax would help to complete the Regional Urban Development Project. The project has been undertaken to establish Dhangadhi as a ‘modern city’ with assistance from the Asian Development Bank.
The road project plans to upgrade 23 roads in which the modernisation of seven roads will be carried out in the first phase.
Representatives of the project and Kalika Construction company have reached an agreement to start the road construction with the beginning of new fiscal year 2077/78 BS.
