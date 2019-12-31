Nepal | December 31, 2019

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Dhangadhi sub-metropolis to launch free bus service for tourists for making VNY successful

Dhangadhi sub-metropolis to launch free bus service for tourists for making VNY successful

Published: December 31, 2019 10:29 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service

Dhangadhi, December 30

Dhangadhi sub-metropolis has decided to provide free bus service to tourists for the first five days to make Visit Nepal Year-2020 a success, in Kailali.

Participants at a meeting with stakeholders to make Visit Nepal 2020 successful at Dhangadi sub-metropolis, Kailali, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Photo: THT

Organising an interaction on Visit Nepal Year- 2020 in Dhangadhi, the sub-metropolis said it had decided to provide free bus service to deliver a positive message. The bus will travel from Trinagar Customs Office through Behadababa, Tharu Homestay and get back to the customs office.

Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wad said all sides had been working towards making the Visit Nepal Year a grand success. The sub-metropolis is preparing to launch tourists’ help desk at Nepal-India border. “We shall feed tourists coming to Nepal tea and coffee and welcome them with garlands and khada,” Wad stated.

The sub-metropolis also announced a host of activities to make the VNY a grand success. It decided to actively participate in the programmes launched by the federal, province governments to make the VNY a success, said Chief Executive Officer Narayan Prasad Sapkota.

 

A version of this article appears in print on December 31, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2019 The Himalayan Times