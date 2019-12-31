Dhangadhi sub-metropolis to launch free bus service for tourists for making VNY successful

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadhi, December 30

Dhangadhi sub-metropolis has decided to provide free bus service to tourists for the first five days to make Visit Nepal Year-2020 a success, in Kailali.

Organising an interaction on Visit Nepal Year- 2020 in Dhangadhi, the sub-metropolis said it had decided to provide free bus service to deliver a positive message. The bus will travel from Trinagar Customs Office through Behadababa, Tharu Homestay and get back to the customs office.

Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wad said all sides had been working towards making the Visit Nepal Year a grand success. The sub-metropolis is preparing to launch tourists’ help desk at Nepal-India border. “We shall feed tourists coming to Nepal tea and coffee and welcome them with garlands and khada,” Wad stated.

The sub-metropolis also announced a host of activities to make the VNY a grand success. It decided to actively participate in the programmes launched by the federal, province governments to make the VNY a success, said Chief Executive Officer Narayan Prasad Sapkota.

