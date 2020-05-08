Dhangadhi woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged today

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital, has recovered from the illness today.

After staying in isolation for 34-days, the woman was finally discharged from the hospital today upon recovery. Following her discharge, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the province as four others who had contracted the infection have already recovered.

“We discharged the patient after two throat samples taken within 24-hours tested negative for the virus,” said consultant physician Dr Nirajan Datta Sharma.

Meanwhile, Nepal has reported 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 74 are active, including three cases which resulted in a positive on re-testing, while 28 others have recovered from the illness.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook