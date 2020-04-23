Dhangadhi woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged today

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: One person has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 in Dhangadhi. The 52-year-old woman became the fourth person to recover from the virus in the Far-West Province, and the tenth person overall.

Dr Jagdin Joshi, Spokesperson of Seti Provincial Hospital, said, “The patient was discharged around 5 pm after two throat swab samples taken within 24 hours tested negative for the virus.”

“I am extremely happy to return home after 10 days of treatment at the hospital,” the woman said to journalists before boarding the ambulance. After returning from Birjung, the woman was diagnosed with the novel-virus infection. She was then admitted to the Seti Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, one person is still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital. So far, Nepal has reported 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 38 are active and ten have recovered from the illness.

