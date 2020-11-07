Dhangadhi’s temporary COVID-19 hospital fully occupied

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Temporary hospital established in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis of Kailali district for the treatment of COVID-19 is almost fully occupied by the patients.

The 50-bed temporary hospital managed by Seti Provincial Hospital has admitted 49 patients, as of Saturday, the provincial hospital’s information officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha said, and added that discussion was underway to find a solution for other incoming patients.

Information officer Shrestha informed that 32 patients have been undergoing treatment in the general ward while 17 others who have been in critical condition have been put in ventilator in ICU.

Of the total patients, 38 are from Kailali, four from Kanchanpur, two from Dadeldhura, two from Achham, and one each from Darchula, Bajhang and Baitadi.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook